SINA (SINA) Reaches $34.64 After 5.00% Down Move; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Sentiment Is 1.09

The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.13% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 339,970 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-FThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $2.41 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $32.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SINA worth $120.45M less.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 93 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 85 decreased and sold stock positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 111.34 million shares, down from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 56 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $958.26 million. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 3.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for 2.20 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 607,072 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sib Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 126,666 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Capital Management Llc has invested 1.09% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 668,321 shares.

The stock decreased 9.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.29M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 72.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 110.02% above currents $34.64 stock price. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Omers Administration has invested 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 84,080 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.01% or 136,946 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 129,103 shares. 576 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. American Group Inc reported 965 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Llc invested in 3,000 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 34,884 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 34,377 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Llc. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 200,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Conning reported 0.27% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).