SINA (SINA) Reaches $34.45 Yearly Low; Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Western Union Co. (WU) Position By $6.46 Million

The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) hit a new 52-week low and has $31.69 target or 8.00% below today’s $34.45 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.40B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $31.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $191.68 million less. The stock decreased 7.64% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 422,130 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 1,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Doliver Advsr L P invested in 5,964 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,808 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 600 shares. Css Limited Company Il accumulated 0.47% or 133,077 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 10,106 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 9,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.04% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 2.27 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 24,283 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,816 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 1.94% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sina had 13 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Benchmark. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35 million for 71.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

