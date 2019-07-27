Sina (SINA) Market Value Declined While Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Increased Its Stake; Marlowe Partners LP Has Increased Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position by $3.79 Million; Shares Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 8,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 13,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 403,912 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Two Conferences in February 2019 – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Reorganizes Leadership Over Chemical & Petroleum and Industrial & Consumer Commodity Groups – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corporation has 28,382 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 67,218 shares. 289 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.21% or 8,188 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il has invested 0.51% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,563 shares. 20,991 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Nordea Invest Management holds 5,994 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Leuthold Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.72% or 46,135 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 9,270 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 1,980 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69,020 shares to 370,244 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 171,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De accumulated 2,560 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Lp invested in 0.04% or 7,445 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 79,672 shares. Eagle Advsr Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 81,352 shares. Axa reported 35,920 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Prelude Ltd accumulated 468 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.27 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. 84,080 were accumulated by Bluemountain Limited Liability Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Voloridge Investment Ltd holds 11,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Platinum Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.52% or 1.80 million shares. Nomura Holdg, a Japan-based fund reported 113,032 shares. 69,386 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No Need To Panic, Invest In SINA – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.