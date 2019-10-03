Sina (SINA) Holding Held by Hbk Investments L P; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eagle Capital Management Trimmed by $44.33 Million Its Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $192.1. About 549,046 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 547,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.60M, up from 904,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 677,914 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) by 7,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 301,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,687 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 27.92 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,692 shares to 26.81 million shares, valued at $1.88 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 48,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).