Sina (SINA) Holding Has Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered Position by $7.36 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 32,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 763,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.93M, up from 731,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 789,136 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 77.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident and blamed it on Alexa misinterpreting background conversation as commands to send a message to a contact; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon, Flipkart report strong festival sales – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Eqis Inc has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,345 shares. D E Shaw Company stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Financial Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 1,388 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Cap Ltd reported 4.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Financial stated it has 1,669 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Birinyi reported 15,839 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 246,690 shares. 199 were accumulated by Stanley. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American National Bank & Trust holds 5,815 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 220,331 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Wafra stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 3.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 155,550 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,217 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 329,600 shares to 370,200 shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 8,600 shares to 685,606 shares, valued at $40.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 134,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,286 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Corp. Stock Fell 10% Today – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.