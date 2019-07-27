Sina (SINA) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $102.48 Million; James Investment Research Holding in Aes (AES) Trimmed by $864,072 as Share Value Declined

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 48,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 417,634 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, down from 465,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 403,912 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 7,631 shares to 31,549 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 31,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 1.04 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 83,643 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Vanguard reported 85.94 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 4.10 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.23M shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Parkside Comml Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 304 shares. Amp Cap Limited has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 814,031 shares. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gateway Advisory Lc reported 0.22% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Teewinot Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.3% or 3.72M shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.21 million shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,466 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 197,762 shares to 212,576 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 84.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 49,437 shares. Asset Management has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,107 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 881 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 69,386 shares. Platinum Management Ltd holds 2.52% or 1.80M shares. Maverick has 0.06% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 79,930 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 80,209 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% or 79,672 shares. Edgestream Prns LP invested in 0.3% or 34,884 shares. 360 are held by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Legal & General Gp Public Limited owns 463,736 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 113,032 are held by Nomura.