Sina (SINA) Holder Korea Investment Lowered Stake by $475,186 as Shares Declined; Quantum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Holding by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 6,022 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 8,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,146 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 504,821 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northwest Pipe buys maker of water transmission pipe products for $38M – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) CEO Scott Montross on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Northwest Pipe Compete Against PVC? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Company Saginaw Facility Damaged by Accidental Fire – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 16.51 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 74.47% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SINA’s profit will be $8.35M for 91.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jefferies latest to trim rating on Sina – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SINA Corp (SINA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sina (SINA) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Chinese Stimulus Impact Sinaâ€™s Valuation? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.