Sina (SINA) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut Its Position by $145.29 Million; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Increased Cummins (CMI) Holding by $817,970

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.59% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 1.28 million shares traded or 39.16% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $160.82. About 1.68 million shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SINA and Weibo: Falling Knives or Undervalued Stocks? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Recovery In Sight For Sinaâ€™s Revenues? – Forbes” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $124.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH).