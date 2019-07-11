Sina (SINA) Holder Fosun International LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 35,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.56 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 886,396 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s user data scandal raises stakes in privacy debate; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 1.47% stake. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 14,079 shares. Westfield Capital Management LP reported 545,590 shares. Thomas White accumulated 7,780 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amg National Trust State Bank invested in 1,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 17,595 shares. Coastline Communication has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 403,431 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,930 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Limited Liability Company owns 81,916 shares or 5.93% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 87,178 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 416,948 shares to 72,150 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 5.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

