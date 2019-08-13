SINA (SINA) Analysts See $0.12 EPS; Concord Efs (CE)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Concord Efs Inc (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 181 funds increased and started new holdings, while 204 reduced and sold equity positions in Concord Efs Inc. The funds in our database now own: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Concord Efs Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Analysts expect SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 74.47% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. SINA’s profit would be $8.35M giving it 73.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, SINA Corporation’s analysts see -73.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 817,863 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Sina (SINA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Sina (SINA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Learn From SINA Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SINA) Investment Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 19.86 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Among 5 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 105.33% above currents $35.43 stock price. Sina had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61.5 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 31. Citigroup maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Llc has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 3,222 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 21,852 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 42,015 shares. Aristotle Fund L P holds 56,000 shares or 16.63% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 1.92 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 31,358 are held by Thomas White Limited. Moreover, Boston has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 18,614 shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 195,692 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc holds 1.03M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 1.94% or 407,062 shares. Invesco Limited holds 308,059 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 22,718 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 233,983 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 10.61 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 947,706 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 2.66% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.45 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.