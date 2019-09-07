SINA Corporation (SINA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Both SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA Corporation 50 1.35 N/A 1.82 21.49 NetEase Inc. 253 0.00 N/A 8.73 26.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. NetEase Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SINA Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SINA Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SINA Corporation and NetEase Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.2% NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

SINA Corporation’s 1.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NetEase Inc. on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SINA Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, NetEase Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. SINA Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NetEase Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SINA Corporation and NetEase Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NetEase Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of SINA Corporation is $65.67, with potential upside of 53.94%. Competitively NetEase Inc. has a consensus target price of $300.3, with potential upside of 7.71%. Based on the data delivered earlier, SINA Corporation is looking more favorable than NetEase Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of SINA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 52% of NetEase Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SINA Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 45% of NetEase Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SINA Corporation -4.63% -11.09% -38.25% -32.62% -51.52% -27.07% NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93%

For the past year NetEase Inc. has weaker performance than SINA Corporation

Summary

NetEase Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors SINA Corporation.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; discovery products to help users discover content; notifications, games, VIP membership, and mobile apps; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and application programming interfaces. Further, the company offers MVAS, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. It also provides eReading, a one-stop shop for book reviews; and online payment, data licensing, and enterprise services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.