SINA Corporation (SINA) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Comparison side by side

Both SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) and Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA Corporation 56 1.43 N/A 1.73 31.12 Telenav Inc. 6 3.62 N/A -1.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SINA Corporation and Telenav Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA Corporation 0.00% 4.5% 2.1% Telenav Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -28.7%

Risk & Volatility

SINA Corporation has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Telenav Inc. has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SINA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. SINA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telenav Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for SINA Corporation and Telenav Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of SINA Corporation is $72.75, with potential upside of 65.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SINA Corporation and Telenav Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.3% and 51.4%. Insiders owned roughly 9.3% of SINA Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Telenav Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SINA Corporation -6.36% -15.44% -13.34% -12.76% -41.95% 0.54% Telenav Inc. 5.5% 7.58% 36.02% 71.5% 37.86% 74.88%

For the past year SINA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Telenav Inc.

Summary

SINA Corporation beats Telenav Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; discovery products to help users discover content; notifications, games, VIP membership, and mobile apps; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and application programming interfaces. Further, the company offers MVAS, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. It also provides eReading, a one-stop shop for book reviews; and online payment, data licensing, and enterprise services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.