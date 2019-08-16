SINA Corporation (SINA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of SINA Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand SINA Corporation has 9.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have SINA Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA Corporation 0.00% 4.70% 2.20% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting SINA Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SINA Corporation N/A 52 21.49 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

SINA Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio SINA Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SINA Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 5.00 2.81

$72.75 is the consensus price target of SINA Corporation, with a potential upside of 93.23%. As a group, Internet Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 65.89%. Based on the results delivered earlier, SINA Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SINA Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SINA Corporation -4.63% -11.09% -38.25% -32.62% -51.52% -27.07% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year SINA Corporation had bearish trend while SINA Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SINA Corporation are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, SINA Corporation’s peers have 2.16 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. SINA Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SINA Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

SINA Corporation is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.36. Competitively, SINA Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SINA Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors SINA Corporation’s competitors beat SINA Corporation.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; discovery products to help users discover content; notifications, games, VIP membership, and mobile apps; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and application programming interfaces. Further, the company offers MVAS, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. It also provides eReading, a one-stop shop for book reviews; and online payment, data licensing, and enterprise services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.