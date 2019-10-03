SINA Corporation (SINA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Software & Services company, SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of SINA Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of SINA Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.51% of all Internet Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SINA Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA Corporation 143,841,536.61% 4.70% 2.20% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SINA Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SINA Corporation 59.91M 42 21.49 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

SINA Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SINA Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.92 2.89

With consensus price target of $53, SINA Corporation has a potential upside of 33.84%. The peers have a potential upside of 86.92%. SINA Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SINA Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SINA Corporation -4.63% -11.09% -38.25% -32.62% -51.52% -27.07% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year SINA Corporation had bearish trend while SINA Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

SINA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, SINA Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. SINA Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SINA Corporation’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SINA Corporation has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SINA Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SINA Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SINA Corporation’s rivals beat SINA Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; discovery products to help users discover content; notifications, games, VIP membership, and mobile apps; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and application programming interfaces. Further, the company offers MVAS, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. It also provides eReading, a one-stop shop for book reviews; and online payment, data licensing, and enterprise services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.