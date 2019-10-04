Sina Corp. (SINA) Shares Declined While Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Pl Capital Advisors Position in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Has Decreased by $19.11 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp. (SINA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Sina Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 561,671 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 44,459 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 28.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sina Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SINA Corp (SINA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Recovery In Sight For Sinaâ€™s Revenues? – Forbes” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies latest to trim rating on Sina – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces the Expansion of Its 2019 Share Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp Michigan (IBCP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,565 activity.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.