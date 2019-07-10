Sina (Call) (SINA) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Increased Position; Principal Financial Group Has Decreased Echostar (SATS) Position by $814,176; Share Price Declined

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 22,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 770,950 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10 million, down from 793,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 193,315 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (SINA) by 215.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, up from 4,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 1.25 million shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,578 are held by Amp Cap. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 61,282 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 14,600 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,021 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru Inc invested in 965 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 21,852 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Ftb Advisors reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 904,145 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 308,059 are held by Invesco Ltd. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 3,222 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,082 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 2.52% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 1.80 million shares.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.42 million for 103.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

