Simulations Plus (SLP) Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Boosted Its Position by $972,510; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Lincoln National Has Cut Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 46,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 343,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 296,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 89,202 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 765,385 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 43,348 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $92.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 16,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "McCormick Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated's (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" published on February 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool" with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.28 million for 32.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq" on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Simulations Plus: A Small Company With Minimal Debt – Seeking Alpha" published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Has Simulations Plus (SLP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 304% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 373,579 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthopediatrics Corp by 86,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,064 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp.