Simulations Plus (SLP) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding by $935,025 as Valuation Rose; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Declined While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 44,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 379,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 424,395 shares traded or 330.60% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 53,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 557,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.23 million, up from 504,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 77,594 shares to 160,940 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,718 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

