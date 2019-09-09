Simulations Plus (SLP) Share Price Rose While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased by $620,340 Its Position; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Position Has Boosted by Old West Investment Management Llc

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 116,165 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP)

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 96.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 78,429 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 160 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 620,002 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 3,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 51 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 29,076 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 186,623 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,808 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 143,551 shares stake. Punch & Associate Investment Management holds 0.5% or 278,475 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 5,611 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 11,296 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).