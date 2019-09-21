Simulations Plus (SLP) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $1.35 Million; As New York Times Co (NYT) Share Value Rose, Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 48,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 306,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 355,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 208,288 shares traded or 19.33% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 270.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 27,541 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 7,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.83 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 09/04/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, NYT reports; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – NYT: U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 02/05/2018 – New York Times reporter Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) onstage at the Berkeley Journalism School for Recode Decode: transcript; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medication and drinking on the job, according to The New York Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,035 shares. The New York-based Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0.88% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 12,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Management Lp accumulated 36,859 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Company has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Republic Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 37,738 shares. Cipher Lp invested in 0.52% or 188,349 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Zacks Management holds 0.01% or 12,211 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 14,442 were accumulated by M&T Savings Bank. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 6,354 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 15,516 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 8,062 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated reported 14,018 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 21,600 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 42,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 8,026 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 4,783 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 729 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 87,108 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc invested in 1,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 633,117 shares. Conestoga accumulated 13,305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,872 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 103.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

