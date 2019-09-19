Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 28 19.09 N/A 0.44 89.04 GSE Systems Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Simulations Plus Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Simulations Plus Inc. has a -0.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, GSE Systems Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival GSE Systems Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Simulations Plus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GSE Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Simulations Plus Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 45.7%. About 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors GSE Systems Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.