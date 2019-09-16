Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 28 19.13 N/A 0.44 89.04 Amdocs Limited 60 2.22 N/A 2.61 24.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited. Amdocs Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Simulations Plus Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.32 beta indicates that Simulations Plus Inc. is 132.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Amdocs Limited has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Simulations Plus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Amdocs Limited’s potential upside is 13.09% and its consensus price target is $75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares and 97.4% of Amdocs Limited shares. 29.6% are Simulations Plus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Amdocs Limited has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than Amdocs Limited

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats Amdocs Limited on 7 of the 11 factors.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.