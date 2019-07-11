Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 22 16.46 N/A 0.41 59.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 57 3.58 N/A 0.49 119.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Simulations Plus Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Simulations Plus Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 17.2% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.48 beta means Simulations Plus Inc.’s volatility is 148.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Simulations Plus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $70.6, with potential upside of 21.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.5% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.4% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.9% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 2.67% 9.43% 22.23% 17.09% 27.63% 21.86% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -0.32% -10.15% 5.9% 17.56% 21.25% 30.15%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Summary

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats Simulations Plus Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.