Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 28 19.99 N/A 0.44 89.04 Guidewire Software Inc. 100 12.36 N/A 0.99 102.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Simulations Plus Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Simulations Plus Inc. is currently more affordable than Guidewire Software Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus Inc. is 132.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.32. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Simulations Plus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has an average target price of $132, with potential upside of 20.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares and 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares. Insiders held 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.