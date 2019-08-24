Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Comparing side by side

Since Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 26 19.26 N/A 0.44 89.04 GreenSky Inc. 12 2.68 N/A 0.46 25.12

In table 1 we can see Simulations Plus Inc. and GreenSky Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GreenSky Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Simulations Plus Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of GreenSky Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and GreenSky Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of GreenSky Inc. is $9.83, which is potential 39.43% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.74% of GreenSky Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. was more bullish than GreenSky Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Simulations Plus Inc. beats GreenSky Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.