Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Comparison side by side

As Business Software & Services companies, Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 28 19.99 N/A 0.44 89.04 Ebix Inc. 47 2.40 N/A 3.02 15.22

In table 1 we can see Simulations Plus Inc. and Ebix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ebix Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Simulations Plus Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Ebix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Ebix Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Simulations Plus Inc. has a -0.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Simulations Plus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Ebix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Simulations Plus Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ebix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and Ebix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ebix Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Ebix Inc. is $50, which is potential 14.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Simulations Plus Inc. and Ebix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 78.3%. Simulations Plus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Ebix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Ebix Inc. 4.9% -8.85% -9.59% -17.98% -41.59% 8.15%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. was more bullish than Ebix Inc.

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats Ebix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Ebix, Inc. provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. It also focuses on designing and deploying back-end systems, such as eGlobal, which targets multinational P&C insurance brokers; WinBeat that targets P&C brokers in the Australian and New Zealand markets; and EbixASP, a system for the P&C insurance brokers in the United States. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services that include providing domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements to clients; the creation and tracking of certificates of insurance issued in the United States and Australian markets; and the provision of claims adjudication and settlement, call center, and back office support, as well as a software-based service for the issuance of certificates of insurance and a service to track certificates of insurance for corporate clients in the United States and Australia. Further, the company offers carrier systems, which pertains to the designing and deploying on-demand back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.