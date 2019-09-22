Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 28 19.99 N/A 0.44 89.04 Bandwidth Inc. 74 7.69 N/A 0.65 115.33

Demonstrates Simulations Plus Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bandwidth Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Simulations Plus Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Simulations Plus Inc. and Bandwidth Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Bandwidth Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.4%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. Its rival Bandwidth Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Bandwidth Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Simulations Plus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. and Bandwidth Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth Inc. 1 0 4 2.80

Bandwidth Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.4 average price target and a 10.56% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares and 82% of Bandwidth Inc. shares. Insiders held 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc. shares. Competitively, Bandwidth Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Bandwidth Inc. -5.91% -0.84% -1.01% 67.94% 112.49% 82.82%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than Bandwidth Inc.

Summary

Bandwidth Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Simulations Plus Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based, software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device or enterprises. The company also offers SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.