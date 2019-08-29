Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Comparing side by side

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 27 19.52 N/A 0.44 89.04 Amdocs Limited 59 2.16 N/A 2.61 24.54

Table 1 highlights Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amdocs Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Simulations Plus Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.32 beta means Simulations Plus Inc.’s volatility is 132.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Simulations Plus Inc. Its rival Amdocs Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Amdocs Limited is $75, which is potential 16.44% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Simulations Plus Inc. and Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 97.4% respectively. 29.6% are Simulations Plus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Amdocs Limited has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amdocs Limited.

Summary

Simulations Plus Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Amdocs Limited.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.