Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) to pay $0.23 on Oct 24, 2019; Shorts at Energizer Holdings (ENR) Raised By 11.36%

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) had an increase of 11.36% in short interest. ENR’s SI was 10.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.36% from 9.57M shares previously. With 873,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)’s short sellers to cover ENR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 705,453 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORT HRS EXPIRE; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS…; 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings Declares Dividend of 29c; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Organic Net Sales to Be Up Low Single Digits; 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend For Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2018; 06/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK MADE COMMENTS ON ENERGIZER EARLIER; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS – CO, SPECTRUM BRANDS EXPECT ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINESS TO CLOSE IN H2 2018; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Sees FY Gross Margin Rates Flat to Up 25 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Energizer Deal’s Antitrust Approval Shocks Investor M&A Logic

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) is expected to pay $0.23 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:SSD) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc’s current price of $68.44 translates into 0.34% yield. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 283,417 shares traded or 22.12% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries; and hearing aid batteries, as well as primary rechargeable options under the Energizer and Eveready brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides headlights, lanterns, kidÂ’s lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Among 4 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Energizer Holdings has $60 highest and $36 lowest target. $47.40’s average target is 13.10% above currents $41.91 stock price. Energizer Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Citigroup maintained Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) on Monday, April 1 to “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burgundy Asset Limited holds 0.38% or 570,905 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.01% stake. Bahl Gaynor reported 86,685 shares stake. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 72,605 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 88,729 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 12,166 shares. Stifel invested in 5,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 27 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 32,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.28% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Federated Pa holds 0.09% or 567,647 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Northern holds 988,683 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.