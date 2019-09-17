Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) to pay $0.23 on Oct 24, 2019; Dean Foods Company (DF) Shorts Raised By 11.24%

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) is expected to pay $0.23 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:SSD) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc’s current price of $69.10 translates into 0.33% yield. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 129,953 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) had an increase of 11.24% in short interest. DF’s SI was 27.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.24% from 24.54M shares previously. With 3.09M avg volume, 9 days are for Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF)’s short sellers to cover DF’s short positions. The SI to Dean Foods Company’s float is 33.9%. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 3.52 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Lower Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME; 09/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.33 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 79.51 million shares or 0.51% more from 79.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 74,989 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc owns 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 7,914 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 251 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,893 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 13,268 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 507,993 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 286,675 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 4.18M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co invested in 16,315 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 145,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). 6.16 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company accumulated 77,754 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 973,808 shares. 53,480 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.04% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 9,482 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0% or 6,580 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 1.16 million shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co reported 85 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,544 shares in its portfolio. 8,413 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. Mirador Cap Prns L P holds 0.21% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 6,529 shares.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 26.4 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.