Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stock Value Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Cut Stake; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shares Declined While Johnston Asset Management Decreased by $349,520 Its Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 12,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, down from 17,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 198,079 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.57 million, down from 205,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex Medicals gets binding offer from China’s CDH

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.19 million for 24.41 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Herlev University Hospital Treats First Patient in Denmark on Varian Halcyon System – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp holds 0.15% or 9,890 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Profund Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 2,685 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.51% or 19,000 shares. Contravisory Management owns 2,767 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Rockland has 0.08% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 5,830 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 0.69% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Massachusetts-based Northeast Management has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.04% or 8,044 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 197,899 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 12,970 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hanseatic Services Inc holds 4,119 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Washington Cap Incorporated owns 2,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com owns 4,287 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 570,905 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 13,883 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.23 million shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 22,600 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 137,094 shares stake. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 141,547 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 104 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 20,245 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.31 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 15,000 shares stake. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 88,577 shares.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Participation At DA Davidson’s 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference – Stockhouse” on September 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on April 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Simpson Manufacturing Stock Downgraded (SSD) – TheStreet.com” with publication date: May 20, 2016.