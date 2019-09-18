Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Shares Declined While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cut Position by $19.95 Million; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Stock Price Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Upped Position by $31.80 Million

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62M, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 951,936 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 302,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 818,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.42M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 133,829 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier accumulated 61,683 shares. Invesco holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 67,260 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Company reported 0.95% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 150,531 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 27,186 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 3,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 8,510 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 31,391 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 181,873 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 818,810 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.31 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX) by 48,077 shares to 138,770 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 7,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 27,900 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.19% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Amp Investors owns 78,539 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 749,436 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.04% or 211,718 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 100 shares. Grs Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.55% or 80,440 shares. State Street Corp has 9.48 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 115 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 51,600 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Alphamark Advsr Lc has 241 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Vanguard Gp holds 22.88M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 720,883 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $44.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.