Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Its Stake by $410,758; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Raised Position by $715,394 as Stock Price Rose

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 338,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 345,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 166,933 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 26,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 19,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) by 101,987 shares to 519,291 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 12,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,372 shares, and cut its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Limited Co stated it has 947,613 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 462,747 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,901 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 3,182 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sirios Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Legacy Prtnrs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,130 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11,800 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 10,626 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 3.41% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pnc Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0.18% or 1.72 million shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 0.04% or 4,484 shares. Natixis accumulated 234,390 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.31 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,375 shares to 152,245 shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 96 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Amp Capital Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 6,580 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 553,559 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group invested in 0.01% or 111,116 shares. Sei holds 16,379 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 245 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial holds 65,934 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 367,802 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 10,620 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 949,208 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 56,114 shares.