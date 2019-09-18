Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Share Value Declined While Eagle Asset Management Increased Position; Ghost Tree Capital Upped Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Position by $1.80 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 178.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 84,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 132,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 47,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.58. About 95,172 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FOLD shares while 29 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 250.36 million shares or 7.05% more from 233.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 5,300 shares. 12,872 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 87,417 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Smith Asset Grp Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,960 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Gilder Gagnon Howe Comm Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Invesco Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 6.00M shares. Sectoral Asset reported 3.32M shares stake. Vanguard invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 340,987 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 4,021 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 72,605 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 12,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 13,767 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Limited Com reported 88,577 shares. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 6,580 shares. Cornerstone has invested 3.59% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Cambridge Invest Research Inc holds 0% or 3,932 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel has invested 0.08% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 56,853 shares.

