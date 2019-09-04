Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Position Maintained by Granite Investment Partners Llc; Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $1.67 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 18,707 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 277,335 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 11,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 27,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, down from 38,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,101 shares to 18,576 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 36,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,838 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Fell 29.4% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 125,974 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 2,518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,015 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp holds 23,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 454,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Anchor Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 3,885 shares. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. Mackay Shields Limited reported 0.02% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 37,770 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings owns 620 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.11% or 60,511 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 4,385 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 24,586 shares.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Simpson Manufacturing Inc (SSD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.