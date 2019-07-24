Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Market Valuation Rose While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered by $410,758 Its Holding; Rockland Trust Co Upped Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.08 Million as Stock Declined

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 236,408 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 215,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.98. About 4.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 345,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 116,133 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 112,100 shares to 128,270 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.43% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 40,572 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Incorporated. Brown Advisory holds 0.12% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 686,729 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Corporation owns 544,531 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 20,423 shares. 879 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Voya Inv Lc owns 0.07% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 543,406 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Piedmont Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,233 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.11 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $45.73M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap reported 167,408 shares. State Bank Of The West holds 83,765 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru reported 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Madison Holdings Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 94,685 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 222,075 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 120,019 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Architects Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 24,118 were reported by Community Retail Bank Na. 1.65M are held by Hsbc Holdg Plc. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 159,384 shares. Eagle Ridge, a Connecticut-based fund reported 121,661 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 254,377 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Johnson Grp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 44,389 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,593 shares to 111,915 shares, valued at $18.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 44,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,506 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.