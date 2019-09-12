Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Firstenergy (FE) Stake Maintained by Tdam Usa Inc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 34,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 425,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.27M, down from 459,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 174,998 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 10,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 292,878 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54 million, up from 281,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 2.38M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 06/04/2018 – Investors Yawn after FirstEnergy Unit Files Chapter 11, Plans to Close Four Nuclear Units, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEES 2Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 47C TO 57C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Simpson Manufacturing Inc (SSD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing: Priced For Perfect Execution In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Grp reported 144,055 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 132,326 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 332,643 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group reported 0.04% stake. Ariel owns 1.69 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 27,502 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.01% or 3,814 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 1,059 shares. 472,302 were reported by Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 279,556 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) or 18 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership owns 7,597 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.31M for 19.45 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 369,222 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $297.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 4,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,260 shares to 165,689 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 90,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,479 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).