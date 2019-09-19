Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) compete against each other in the Small Tools & Accessories sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 63 2.82 N/A 2.66 23.24 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 67 1.49 N/A 1.57 47.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 11.7% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 0.00% 23.2% 5.3%

Liquidity

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. and SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. -5.84% -6.79% -3.62% 2.07% 2.93% 14.1% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. 4.4% 5.71% 21.08% 36.9% -13.91% 33.65%

For the past year Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. beats Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets primarily in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies; and nursery goods, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services to its customers. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.