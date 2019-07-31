Simpson Manufacturing Co Com (SSD) Market Valuation Rose While Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Position; Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $366,900 as Stock Price Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 11,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 672,754 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed lauds U.S. arms sales push, sees foreign sales rising; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Com (SSD) by 215.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 16,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.27% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 518.96% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,054 were reported by Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 1,820 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.02% stake. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,950 shares. Voloridge owns 26,677 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 7 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,128 shares stake. Murphy Capital Management Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,659 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru Company holds 1,141 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 720 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 2,092 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,945 shares. Moreover, Parkside Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 650 shares. City has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lifeplan Financial Group reported 0.31% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A had sold 7,690 shares worth $2.30 million. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00 million.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 55,566 shares to 118,882 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 37,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,011 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.37 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has 65,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Seabridge Advisors holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 78,958 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 3,460 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 27,448 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 78,140 shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.65M shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 4,933 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,287 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 3,717 shares stake. 27,403 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 110,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 70,123 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 200 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 25,248 shares to 25,284 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 56,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,885 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TOT).

