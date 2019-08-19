Simon Property(Reit) (SPG) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Its Holding; Frontier Capital Management Co Raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake by $9.95 Million; Share Price Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Simon Property(Reit) (SPG) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 294,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.05M, up from 288,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Simon Property(Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.91 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 211,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 325,572 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 113,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 866,547 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 11,710 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.46% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 304,327 shares. Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,115 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has 0.08% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 12,853 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 4,749 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 105,414 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough &, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Aew Capital Mngmt LP holds 8.7% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. 143,868 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 41,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,884 shares to 591,523 shares, valued at $93.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 33,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,720 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 5,775 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 218,245 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,900 shares. Prelude Management Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 5,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management Inc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 839,954 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 508,912 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 365,018 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research reported 15,157 shares. 8,558 were accumulated by Leisure Cap Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 8,482 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 49,468 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 2.93% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).