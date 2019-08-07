Simon Property Grp LP Reit (SPG) Holding Maintained by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc; Commerce Bank Has Decreased Its Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) by $482,120 as Share Price Declined

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 12,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 104,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 96,516 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit (SPG) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 23,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 663,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.88 million, up from 640,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Grp Lp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.46. About 1.59M shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,713 shares to 99,430 shares, valued at $117.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $27.24M for 9.87 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 165,856 shares to 314,156 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.