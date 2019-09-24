Simon Property Group (SPG) Share Price Declined While Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; North Star Asset Management Has Raised Its Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Stake

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 8,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 71,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 62,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.61. About 626,880 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 30,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 315,125 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15M, up from 284,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.61M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 38,382 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $109.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 291,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.15% or 8,446 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.34% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 203,361 shares. Transamerica Financial stated it has 2 shares. Davy Asset Management Limited invested in 1,806 shares. Heitman Real Estate Limited stated it has 5.7% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 1,790 shares. 219,842 were accumulated by Security Capital &. Nuwave Mgmt Lc stated it has 652 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0% stake. British Columbia Management reported 60,809 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 622,750 shares. 519,674 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 65,715 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.25% or 3,574 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Il holds 2,517 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Metropolitan Life Communication Ny has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aqr Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Quantbot Lp reported 10,241 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 52,465 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Limited invested in 427,459 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 450,253 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 312,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,630 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt owns 172,774 shares. Alberta Management Corporation owns 19,200 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.2% or 303,900 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 34,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,050 shares to 73,968 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,489 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Total Stock Mkt (SWTSX).

