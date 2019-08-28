Simon Property Group (SPG) Position Maintained by Prudential Plc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Its Position by $36.30 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 2.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 377,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75M, up from 375,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $145.63. About 220,529 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares to 167,606 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologi (NYSE:ATI) by 72,600 shares to 719,600 shares, valued at $18.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 91,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,394 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.