Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding Upped by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands; As Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Stake by $66.60 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 47.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 11.54M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.75M, up from 7.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.46 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 82,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.17 million, up from 80,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,756 shares to 4.32 million shares, valued at $139.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

