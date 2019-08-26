Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding Raised by Honeywell International Inc; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined While Glovista Investments Has Decreased by $6.58 Million Its Position

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 92,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, up from 89,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 403,106 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 2.20M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0.03% or 46,504 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.77% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,591 shares. 10,685 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 3,268 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 521 shares. Moreover, Sarasin And Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.82% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 518,068 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 2,837 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.17% or 711,200 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc has invested 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.17% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 71,557 shares. Earnest Partners invested in 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley reported 0.51% stake.

