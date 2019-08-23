Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding Increased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc; Focused Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Citigroup (C)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $147.4. About 451,296 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 4.76M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell Int has 92,308 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 232,163 shares. Stanley reported 11,554 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited owns 0.22% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,430 shares. Alps Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 12,076 shares. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,360 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Spectrum Gp Inc Inc accumulated 1.15% or 21,179 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Mirae Asset Invests Co has 12,406 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,277 shares. Security Rech Mgmt has 349,517 shares. Pggm Investments holds 3.5% or 3.76M shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.22% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Everence Mngmt holds 8,601 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 25,882 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 8,352 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $196,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 17,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD).

