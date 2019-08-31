Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding Increased by Honeywell International Inc; Keystone Financial Planning Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Market Value Declined

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 92,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.82M, up from 89,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.94. About 1.30M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 3,430 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited. Btc Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 1.01% or 34,722 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.65% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 18 were reported by Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 73,314 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.19% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Advisory reported 0% stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 160,102 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Resolution Limited has 7.3% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Of Vermont reported 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 394 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com accumulated 335,891 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares to 59,693 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 7,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 962 shares stake. Whittier Com invested in 1% or 607,502 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Llc holds 1.15% or 50,341 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 7.86M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Amg Funds Lc reported 1.89% stake. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 2.75 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated owns 4,287 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 6,486 shares. 17,754 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Commerce Inc Ma. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital accumulated 2.20M shares. Hawaii-based National Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comm Bank invested in 1.58M shares. Wasatch reported 0.06% stake.