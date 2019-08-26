Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Cls Investments Boosted Stake

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 19340.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 18,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,052 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 6,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 8,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.75M shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc has invested 0.69% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Mariner Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,980 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,896 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,959 shares. 7,659 are held by Da Davidson Co. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 2,084 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pggm Invests has 3.5% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 398,896 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 7,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meritage Port Management accumulated 22,149 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us holds 8.94% or 6.70 million shares. Conning owns 8,128 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,574 shares to 3,858 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 544,914 shares to 869,975 shares, valued at $45.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 213,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,375 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates, a New York-based fund reported 88,000 shares. Ifrah Financial Serv Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,334 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co reported 36,360 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 5.17 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 293,733 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 182,651 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.98% or 23,042 shares. 198,555 were reported by Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated. Reilly Finance Ltd, California-based fund reported 2,930 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 117 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 28,985 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 198,310 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 480,300 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.03% or 6,060 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 7.38M shares.