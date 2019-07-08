Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $325,780; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Jana Partners Decreased Position

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 236,921 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4589.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 39 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.09. About 740,743 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 132,741 shares to 105 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Must-Own Merrill Lynch Income Portfolio High-Dividend Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Announces Appointment of SVP of Corporate Investments – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon launches online premium outlet platform – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp has 108,204 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.51% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 2,670 are owned by Etrade Mngmt Limited Com. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pggm accumulated 3.5% or 3.76 million shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co has 22,456 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,619 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Commerce Lc reported 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). The Florida-based Real Est Management Limited Liability has invested 3.25% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Nomura Asset reported 263,627 shares. Aew Cap Ltd Partnership holds 8.7% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1.68 million shares. 11,531 are held by Oakbrook. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has 0.2% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cypress Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EY Announces Jack Springer of Malibu Boats, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner for the Southeast – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is a Buy, But Do Not Underestimate Its Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toyota uses financial heft to hedge green bets – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 16, 2019.