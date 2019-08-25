Simon Property Group (SPG) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Continues to Hold Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Property Group (SPG) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 33,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 167,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, down from 200,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Simon Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.73 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 106,359 shares to 126,859 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 154,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,865 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL).